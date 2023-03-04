Elliott will defend the road goal Saturday against Buffalo, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Elliott is coming off a 29-save effort in a 7-2 loss to Pittsburgh last Sunday. He has a 9-4-2 record this season with a 3.17 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The Sabres sit third overall this campaign with 3.72 goals per game.
