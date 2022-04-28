Elliott will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Blue Jackets, source reports.

Elliott has played well in the month of April, stringing together four straight wins while posting an admirable 1.72 GAA and .925 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 12th victory of the season in a road matchup with a Columbus team that's averaging 3.35 goals per game at home this year, 12th in the NHL.