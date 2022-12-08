Elliott was the first goaltender off the ice and will get the start at home versus Nashville on Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Elliott has been a winner this season, although his peripherals leave a lot to be desired thus far. Elliott is 5-1-0 with a 3.62 GAA and an .886 save percentage. He will face the Predators, who found the back of the net only 63 times in 23 games this season.