Elliott will guard the home goal in Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

This will be Elliott's first action since Jan. 18. The Lightning took a significant 7-1 loss to the Panthers on Monday in their first game back from the break, but Elliott should have a good chance at a win since he's facing an opponent that's averaged 3.06 goals per game this season, ranking 20th in the league.