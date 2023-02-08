Elliott allowed four goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Elliot and the Lightning held a 3-1 lead after the first period. However, the Sharks would tie the game with goals in the second and third before Timo Meier scored the winner in overtime. The 37-year-old Elliott falls to 9-3-1 with a .898 save percentage on the season. Starts should be few and far between for Elliott down the stretch while backing up Andrei Vasilevskiy.