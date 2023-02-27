Elliott stopped 29 of 36 shots in a 7-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Most of the damage came in the second period when Elliott surrendered six goals on 19 shots. He dropped to 9-4-2 with a 3.17 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 15 contests this season. In stark contrast, Elliott posted a 26-save shutout against Arizona in his previous start Feb. 15.