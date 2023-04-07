Elliott made 36 saves in a 6-1 loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

Bolts' coach Jon Cooper didn't mince words after the game, talking about his team putting in its second straight embarrassing performance. Elliott tried to do his part, but it's hard to be the only guy on his team that shows up. The Bolts have just three games left this season -- Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday -- to get their game together. It remains to be seen if Andrei Vasilevskiy will get all three or if Elliott perhaps starts one.