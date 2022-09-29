Elliott will start Thursday's preseason game versus the Predators, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Elliott enters the 2022-23 campaign as the presumptive backup to superstar goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. While Elliott's role is secure, he's likely to see only 20-25 games during the season, so he's not on the season-long fantasy radar except as a streaming option when he starts.
