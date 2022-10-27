Elliot is expected to start against Anaheim on Wednesday, per Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Elliot was the first Lightning goalie out for the pregame warmups. He's firmly in the backup role, but Tampa Bay is sending him out because Andrei Vasilevskiy started in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Los Angeles. Anaheim has gotten off to a rough 1-4-1 start, so Elliot has a good chance of coming out ahead Wednesday night.