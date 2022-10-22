Elliott will play between the pipes Saturday against the Islanders, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Elliott led the Lightning out for the pregame warmups. With Andrei Vasilevskiy as the team's No. 1 option, Elliott's starts are naturally going to be few and far between. The Islanders aren't a great offensive team though and Tampa Bay does have the home ice advantage, so at least Elliott's been given an opponent he has a good chance of standing tall against.