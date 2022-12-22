Elliott allowed five goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Elliott came into this one riding a seven-start winning streak, but that streak came to a screeching halt in Motown. Tampa Bay led it 2-1 in the final minute of the opening frame, but the Red Wings proceeded to score four goals in just over 30 minutes of game time after that point to seize control. The Lightning pulled within one before a pair of late empty-netters allowed Detroit to pull away for good. This clunker notwithstanding, the veteran backup has been reliable when called upon, though Elliott's usage is usually limited almost exclusively to back-to-back situations, as was the case here.