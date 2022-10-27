Elliott stopped 19 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Elliott wasn't challenged that much in the contest. One of the goals came on a turnover, so it was a fairly solid performance for the 37-year-old goalie, who has won two of his three starts this year. He's also surrendered 10 goals on 100 shots. Elliott will see a light workload behind superstar Andrei Vasilevskiy, though the potential for the former to see favorable matchups makes him a solid option as a streamer or DFS play.