Elliott stopped 37 of 39 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

The Lightning struck four times in the first period to establish a large lead. Both goals Elliott gave up were power-play tallies for the Canucks in the third period. The 37-year-old has won four of his last six outings, improving to 9-3-0 with a 3.07 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 12 contests. Andrei Vasilevskiy will likely get the starting nod Thursday in Edmonton.