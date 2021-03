Foote produced an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

With Ryan McDonagh and Erik Cernak both sidelined by lower-body injuries, Foote saw a season-high 23:52 of ice time Thursday. He also collected his first NHL assist on a Yanni Gourde goal. Foote has two points, 26 shots on net, 30 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 26 games as a rookie. A first-round pick from 2017, Foote has seen mostly sheltered minutes as he acclimates to the NHL level.