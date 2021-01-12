Foote has made the opening night lineup, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

Veteran Luke Schenn was waived, leaving Foote as the last man standing on the blue line. The move provides the Bolts with the greatest cap flexibility and means that Foote can go between the active roster and the taxi squad with ease. It's complicated, but because the team is using its LTIR this season, Foote carries a $500,000 lower cap hit if he's on the opening night roster. And it puts his salary under the $1 million threshold that allows him to be recalled from the taxi squad as an emergency replacement. It's all about the way performance bonuses are managed. Still, Foote performed well in camp and deserves the seventh spot, not Schenn. However, it doesn't make him valuable from a fantasy perspective.