Foote has been a healthy scratch eight times in the Lightning's last 10 games, including the last three.

Foote and Haydn Fleury remain on the outside looking in more often than not, but they do play for one of the best teams in the league. And one with a strong top four or five guys. They've both been passed by first-year defender Nick Perbix. Foote is still just 24 and there's still time for him to grow into a more consistent bottom-pair defenseman. But even then, his fantasy contributions will likely be limited to hits and blocks.