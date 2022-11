Foote (undisclosed) will not return to Friday's game against Washington, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Foote took a brutal open-ice hit from Nicolas Aube-Kubel and immediately left for the locker room. The 23-year-old recorded one hit and a shot on goal in 5:02 of ice time before suffering the injury. An update on his status should be available before Sunday's rematch with the Capitals.