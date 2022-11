Foote (upper body) is questionable to face the Stars on Tuesday after missing practice Monday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Foote managed just 5:02 of ice time against the Capitals on Friday before being forced to exit due to his upper-body issue. The 23-year-old defender has just one point in 10 contests this year and shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value even once cleared to return.