Foote (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

With Foote (upper body) going on injured reserve, Zach Bogosian (shoulder) could be in line to make his season debut Saturday at the Predators. Bogosian, the 2008 No. 3 overall draft pick, has appeared in 737 career games. Foote has one goal in 10 games this season.