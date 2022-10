Foote has been paired with Victor Hedman on Tampa Bay's top pairing in training camp.

That's a big jump for Foote, who mostly toiled on the Bolts' third pairing for 56 games in 2021-22 (two goals, seven assists). The 6-foot-4 defender did show an offensive touch in junior and has managed a 31-point season in the AHL. But Foote profiles as a sturdy, defensive puck mover who will be more valuable on the ice than in the fantasy arena.