Foote notched an assist in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Foote snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. The 23-year-old defenseman didn't see any postseason action last year, but he's been a regular in the lineup so far with Jan Rutta often sitting as a scratch. Foote's seen limited usage on the third pairing, logging one assist, three shots on net, 11 hits and four blocked shots through four playoff appearances.