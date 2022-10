Foote scored a goal as the Lightning cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday.

Foote, who produced just nine points (two goals) in 56 appearances last season, scored Friday to give the Lightning a 4-2 lead at 7:45 of the second period. The 23-year-old defenseman, competing in his third NHL season, seeks to add more offense to his game. The 2017 first-round draft pick compiled just 12 points (three goals) during his first 92 matches.