Foote (upper body) won't play Sunday versus Washington, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Foote was injured after taking a high hit from Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel on Friday. Aube-Kubel received a three-game suspension Saturday for an illegal hit to the head. Foote is listed as day-to-day. Erik Cernak (undisclosed) won't play Sunday as well, so the Lightning will insert Philippe Myers and Haydn Fleury into the lineup.