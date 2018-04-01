Foote inked a three-year, entry-level deal with Tampa Bay and is expected to report to AHL Syracuse.

The 14th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Foote torched the WHL this season, racking up 19 goals and 70 points with a plus-31 rating. While it's unlikely that Foote makes it up to the NHL level this season, he should find a way to crack the big league lineup at some point next year.