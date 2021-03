Foote has just one goal in 24 games this season.

The big defender has been seeing consistent playing time in the month of March, but has no points to show for it. Foote's ice time has ranged from 10:45 to 12-14 minutes, and he's getting plenty of offensive zone starts. The Bolts are sheltering Foote to allow him to develop and he's gaining confidence. His fantasy value will come, but it will be several seasons before his yield warrants rostering him.