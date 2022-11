Foote (upper body) was practicing Thursday in a non-contact jersey, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Foote has been out of action since he took a high hit, courtesy of Nicolas Aube-Kubel on Friday, a misdeed that got Aube-Kubel a three-game suspension. Foote has missed the last two games and will likely not play against Calgary on Thursday, He has a goal in 10 games this season.