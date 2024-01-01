De Haan scored a goal on two shots in a 4-3 victory over the Canadiens on Sunday.

De Haan put Tampa ahead 3-2 midway through the third period, beating Sam Montembeault from the circle for his first goal with the Lightning. The goal is de Haan's second point in his last 24 games. Overall, he has four points (a goal and three assists) with a minus-4 rating through 33 games in a third-pairing role in Tampa Bay.