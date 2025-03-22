Atkinson was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Saturday.
The Lightning recalled netminder Brandon Halverson from the minors in a corresponding move. Atkinson has been a healthy scratch for the last three games. He has contributed four goals, nine points and 43 shots on net in 38 NHL appearances this season.
