Atkinson had a goal and an assist in an 8-1 win over the Sharks on Thursday.
It was his first two-point game of the season. Atkinson has just five points, including three goals, in 16 games this season. His average ice time has dropped to 10:01 this season, down from last season's 15:57 and 18:15 the year before. At 35, Atkinson is on the downside of a long career. But he seems to be warming up lately, delivering three goals and one assist in his last five games.
