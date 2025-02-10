Atkinson notched an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Atkinson continues to be a part-time player for the Lightning. This helper ended a seven-game slump, a span in which he was scratched three times. For the season, the 35-year-old winger has seven points, 38 shots on net and a minus-4 rating while mainly seeing bottom-six minutes. Atkinson could struggle to reach the 15-point mark this season after being limited to 28 points over 70 outings in 2023-24.