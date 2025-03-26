Now Playing

Atkinson was recalled by the Lightning on Wednesday.

Atkinson was sent to the AHL on Saturday, but he'll rejoin the NHL club a few days later after Brandon Halverson was reassigned to the minors. Atkinson has made 38 appearances for the Lightning this year, recording four goals, five assists, 14 hits and 11 PIM while averaging 8:47 of ice time.

