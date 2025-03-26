Atkinson was recalled by the Lightning on Wednesday.
Atkinson was sent to the AHL on Saturday, but he'll rejoin the NHL club a few days later after Brandon Halverson was reassigned to the minors. Atkinson has made 38 appearances for the Lightning this year, recording four goals, five assists, 14 hits and 11 PIM while averaging 8:47 of ice time.
More News
-
Lightning's Cam Atkinson: Dropped to minors•
-
Lightning's Cam Atkinson: Gets goal against former team•
-
Lightning's Cam Atkinson: Up from minors•
-
Lightning's Cam Atkinson: Heads to minors•
-
Lightning's Cam Atkinson: Still on roster for Tuesday's game•
-
Lightning's Cam Atkinson: Waived by Tampa Bay•