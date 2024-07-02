Atkinson signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
After missing the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to injuries, Atkinson generated 13 goals and 28 points in 70 regular-season contests with the Flyers in 2023-24. Philadelphia bought Atkinson out of the final campaign of his seven-year, $41.125 million contract in June. However, he has some bounce-back upside as a middle-six forward option for the Lightning. He could also receive a role on the second power-play unit.
More News
-
Cam Atkinson: Placed on unconditional waivers•
-
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Returning to lineup Saturday•
-
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Two points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Three-point effort in loss•
-
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Scores two, snaps 26-game drought•
-
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Will play Saturday•