Atkinson signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

After missing the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to injuries, Atkinson generated 13 goals and 28 points in 70 regular-season contests with the Flyers in 2023-24. Philadelphia bought Atkinson out of the final campaign of his seven-year, $41.125 million contract in June. However, he has some bounce-back upside as a middle-six forward option for the Lightning. He could also receive a role on the second power-play unit.