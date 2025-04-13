Atkinson was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Saturday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Atkinson may be giving way for Conor Geekie, who Erlendsson notes didn't play in Syracuse's game Saturday. In any case, Atkinson is off the NHL roster for now, though it's more than likely he'll be called up for the Lightning's postseason run to fill a depth role.
