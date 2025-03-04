Atkinson is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets despite being waived earlier in the day, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Atkinson's placement on waivers is likely a matter of roster flexibility for the Lightning ahead of Friday's trade deadline. He has been a part-time player for the team this year with eight points over 36 appearances. Atkinson could be assigned to AHL Syracuse later in the week, especially if the Lightning acquire forwards.
More News
-
Lightning's Cam Atkinson: Waived by Tampa Bay•
-
Lightning's Cam Atkinson: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Lightning's Cam Atkinson: Snaps slump with helper•
-
Lightning's Cam Atkinson: Still in part-time role•
-
Lightning's Cam Atkinson: First two-point game of season•
-
Lightning's Cam Atkinson: Tallies on power play in loss•