Atkinson was placed on waivers by the Lightning on Tuesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
After serving as a healthy scratch in 24 of 60 games this season, Atkinson will now have the opportunity to find a home with a new club. The veteran winger chipped in three goals and five helpers across 36 games with the Lightning. Atkinson is on the back end of his career, but he could provide meaningful depth for a contender -- if he goes unclaimed on the waiver wire, the 35-year-old will report to AHL Syracuse.
