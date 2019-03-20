Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Back with parent club
Gaunce was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.
Gaunce was sent to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday after fulfilling the role of extra skater in his short stint with Tampa Bay. The Ontario native currently leads Crunch defensemen in goals (10), assists (33) and points (43) over 57 games.
