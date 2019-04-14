Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Called up to parent club
Gaunce was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Sunday.
Gaunce was shipped to the minors Thursday, but quickly found his way back with the big club. With fellow defenseman Victor Headman (undisclosed) and Anton Stralman (lower body) uncertain for Game 3, Gaunce could find his way into the lineup. If the 29-year-old does play, however, it likely won't have an effect from a fantasy perspective as he's tallied no points in two games this season.
