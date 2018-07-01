Gaunce signed a one-year, two-way deal with Tampa Bay.

The 28-year-old blueliner spent all of last year with AHL Cleveland, scoring three goals and 24 points in 67 games. Gaunce has played just 32 games at the NHL level, most recently with Pittsburgh during the 2016-17 campaign. He should head to AHL Syracuse next season and shouldn't see much time with the big club.