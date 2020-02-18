Gaunce scored a goal on two shots, dished two hits and served two PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Gaunce was in the lineup due to Braydon Coburn (undisclosed) being unavailable. The former made the most of his chance by netting his first goal since 2016-17. The 29-year-old Gaunce has a goal and an assist through two appearances but isn't likely to keep up that pace for long. He'll serve as defensive depth more often than not, but the Lightning are currently missing three regular defensemen.