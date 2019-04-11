Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Moves back to AHL
Gaunce was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Thursday.
Gaunce didn't play in Game 1 against the Blue Jackets on Monday, with the Bolts squandering a lead and ending up with a 4-3 loss at home. With Gaunce back in the minors, Jan Rutta and Braydon Coburn could rotate on the bottom pair throughout the series.
More News
-
Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Back with parent club•
-
Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Sent back to AHL•
-
Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Recalled to parent club•
-
Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Sent down•
-
Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Recalled from Syracuse•
-
Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Inks deal with Lightning•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...