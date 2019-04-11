Gaunce was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Gaunce didn't play in Game 1 against the Blue Jackets on Monday, with the Bolts squandering a lead and ending up with a 4-3 loss at home. With Gaunce back in the minors, Jan Rutta and Braydon Coburn could rotate on the bottom pair throughout the series.

