Gaunce put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Friday.

Gaunce only made two appearances for the Lightning this season, during which he tallied seven PIM, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating while averaging 15:40 of ice time. How the 29-year-old fits into the 23-man roster next year will depend on what the club does this offseason in regards to free agents Braydon Coburn, Dan Girardi and Anton Stralman.