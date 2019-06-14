Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Pens one-year deal
Gaunce put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Friday.
Gaunce only made two appearances for the Lightning this season, during which he tallied seven PIM, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating while averaging 15:40 of ice time. How the 29-year-old fits into the 23-man roster next year will depend on what the club does this offseason in regards to free agents Braydon Coburn, Dan Girardi and Anton Stralman.
More News
-
Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Called up to parent club•
-
Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Moves back to AHL•
-
Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Back with parent club•
-
Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Sent back to AHL•
-
Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Recalled to parent club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...