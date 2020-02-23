Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Rarely used defender quite hot
Gaunce set up two goals Saturday in a 7-3 loss to Arizona.
The rarely used defender has put up at least one point in each of the three games he's dressed this season. Gaunce is an injury fill-in. Nice night, but that's about it.
