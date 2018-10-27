Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Recalled from Syracuse
Gaunce was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Saturday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
With Victor Hedman (upper body) expected to miss at least a week, the Lightning needed help on the blueline. Playing for AHL Syracuse, Gaunce has bagged two points in six games so far this season. The 28-year-old defenseman yet to play an NHL game in 2018-19.
More News
-
Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Inks deal with Lightning•
-
Blue Jackets' Cameron Gaunce: Sent to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Cameron Gaunce: Back on NHL roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Cameron Gaunce: Sent down to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Cameron Gaunce: Moves up a level•
-
Blue Jackets' Cameron Gaunce: Waived by Columbus•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.