Gaunce was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Saturday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

With Victor Hedman (upper body) expected to miss at least a week, the Lightning needed help on the blueline. Playing for AHL Syracuse, Gaunce has bagged two points in six games so far this season. The 28-year-old defenseman yet to play an NHL game in 2018-19.