Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Recalled to parent club
Gaunce was called up from AHL Syracuse on Monday.
Gaunce has yet to step foot in an NHL game this season, but with an injury to Anton Stralman (lower body), his time could come soon. In 48 games in the AHL, Gaunce has produced a solid 40 points. Even with the call up, the 28-year-old doesn't provide any fantasy value.
