Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Sent back to AHL
The Canucks reassigned Gaunce to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Gaunce didn't draw into the lineup in his brief stay with the Bolts and has played in no more than 12 games in an NHL season, so there's little to like in terms of fantasy surrounding the 29-year-old defenseman. His demotion could signal that either Anton Stralman (lower body) or Dan Girardi (lower body) is ready to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...