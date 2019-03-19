The Canucks reassigned Gaunce to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Gaunce didn't draw into the lineup in his brief stay with the Bolts and has played in no more than 12 games in an NHL season, so there's little to like in terms of fantasy surrounding the 29-year-old defenseman. His demotion could signal that either Anton Stralman (lower body) or Dan Girardi (lower body) is ready to return.