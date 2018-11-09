Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Sent down
Gaunce was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Friday.
Even with Victor Hedman (upper body) missing the past seven games, Gaunce hasn't stepped foot on NHL ice this season. The reigning Norris Trophy winner is said to be on the verge of returning to action, which explains why Gaunce is heading back to the minors. The physical defenseman has two points and nine PIM over six games with the AHL's Crunch.
