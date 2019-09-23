Lightning's Cameron Gaunce: Sent to AHL camp
Gaunce has cleared waivers and is headed to Syracuse of the AHL.
Gaunce is insurance for the Bolts, but likely won't dress for the big club unless there are injuries in Tampa Bay.
