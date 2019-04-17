Tampa Bay reassigned Gaunce to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

Gaunce was brought up to the big club to serve as an emergency depth option for Games 3 and 4, but the Lightning were eliminated from the playoffs by Columbus on Tuesday, so they're obviously no longer in need of the 29-year-old's services. He'll head to Syracuse to aid the Crunch in their quest for the Calder Cup.

