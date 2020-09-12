Verhaeghe recorded an assist and three hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders in Game 3.

With Brayden Point (undisclosed) and Alex Killorn (suspension) unavailable Friday, Verhaeghe entered the lineup. He made the most of his chance with a helper on Tyler Johnson's third-period tally. Verhaeghe has two assists and five hits through four playoff contests. Killorn will be eligible to return Sunday, but if Point can't play, it remains to be seen if Verhaeghe or Mitchell Stephens would exit the lineup.