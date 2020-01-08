Verhaeghe scored three goals -- one short-handed, one on the power play and one at even strength -- in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Canucks.

The shortie in the third period may have been offside, but it also made the score 8-2 and a replay probably seemed like a waste of time for everyone involved. Verhaeghe only had two goals and six points through his first 28 NHL games, so he's not likely to repeat this performance any time soon, but the 24-year-old rookie does have a modest three-game point streak going and could work his way off the fourth line with his recent efforts.